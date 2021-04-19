Chiefs coach Andy Reid: Prayers are with victims of Britt Reid crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his prayers are with the victims of a crash in which his son, Britt Reid, is charged with driving while intoxicated .

"My prayers and thoughts go out to everybody involved," Andy Reid said. "Because of the legal situation I can't talk about it now, but just from a humane standpoint, my heart goes out to those that are involved with it."

Five-year-old Ariel Young was one of two children who were hurt in the crash on the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive.

Her family's vehicle and another were pulled over to the shoulder when Britt Reid allegedly crashed into them in his Dodge Ram.

Ariel was hospitalized for nearly two months with a traumatic brain injury after the crash, and was in a coma for some of that time.

An attorney for the family said Ariel was released on April 2, but is "functioning like baby." She is unable to walk or talk and is fed through a G tube, the attorney said.

The long-term affects of the injury are not clear.

Britt Reid faces a DWI-serious physical injury charge, which is a class D felony.

That carries a possible sentence of one to seven years in jail.

He was formerly an assistant linebackers coach for the Chiefs.

