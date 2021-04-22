Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chiefs' Demone Harris holding free camp and showcase for kids in grades 3-12 in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Demone Harris (52) laughs during a media availability, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Demone Harris
Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 07:33:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Chiefs player is giving back by holding a free camp and showcase for kids from 3rd grade through 12th grade in his college town of Buffalo.

Demone Harris, who is a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs and played his college football at the University at Buffalo, is holding a free camp at Bishop Timon High School for up to 300 kids.

Organizers said the camp will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Attendees will receive camp t-shirts, shorts and a mask, and parents will be provided with a camp guide as well as guidance for future camps.

Campers will be able to participate in a unique Q&A session and meet and greet with Harris to discuss leadership, academics and community awareness.

Harris joined the Chiefs as a defensive end in 2019 after initially joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!