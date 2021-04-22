Chiefs' Demone Harris holding free camp and showcase for kids in grades 3-12 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Chiefs player is giving back by holding a free camp and showcase for kids from 3rd grade through 12th grade in his college town of Buffalo.

Demone Harris, who is a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs and played his college football at the University at Buffalo, is holding a free camp at Bishop Timon High School for up to 300 kids.

Super excited to have this in my hometown! Grades 3-12! Let’s have some fun! 😎 Sign up at https://t.co/VAhZkpZPbX pic.twitter.com/rSMiHvuN8E — Mone Harris (@DemoneHarris) April 21, 2021

Organizers said the camp will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Attendees will receive camp t-shirts, shorts and a mask, and parents will be provided with a camp guide as well as guidance for future camps.

Campers will be able to participate in a unique Q&A session and meet and greet with Harris to discuss leadership, academics and community awareness.

Harris joined the Chiefs as a defensive end in 2019 after initially joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.