Chiefs fan ready to represent Kansas City at 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of NFL fans from across the nation crowded into Kansas City last April for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Detroit is the host city this year and Chiefs fans are headed to the Motor City to celebrate the team's picks.

Shawn Grew is one of those fans.

Grew wears a Chiefs outfit nearly as loud as Chiefs game crowd.

The look features a beard dyed Chiefs red, a Chiefs championship belt, and bling hanging from his neck.

Grew and his family were right in the middle of all the fun at last year's draft celebrations.

"We set up a tailgate at 17th and Main at like 4:30 in the morning, and we’re just handing out beers to fans walking by," Grew said. "And we got down here and just mingling with the fans is what it’s all about."

He's started a tradition of attending the NFL Draft and bringing the inspiration of Chiefs fans with him.

Grew says it's about more than just the costume, it's the camaraderie.

"We welcome all fans from all over," he said. "We host from all over the globe, so we don’t care what jersey you’re wearing."

In fact, he's excited to see fans from other teams.

"We poke fun at the Broncos and the Raiders, but it’s all in love," Grew said. "So they’re welcome to come party with me anytime."

Things can change a lot in one year, but Grew is certain about one thing.

"In Veach I trust, I don’t care," Grew said. "So he could draft the Pope, I’m gonna roll with it."

