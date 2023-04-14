Chiefs fan shares VIP experience at 2014 NFL Draft in New York

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Gary Friedman still calls it the “trip of a lifetime.”

In 2014, the lifelong Chiefs fan attended the NFL draft in New York City as a VIP guest of the team.

That VIP status meant the Chiefs paid for his hotel and airfare.

Friedman said Chiefs Coach Andy Reid paid to upgrade his room to a penthouse in Times Square.

The fan carried a Chiefs hat along the red carpet ahead of the draft. He was backstage as the team made the 23rd pick.

Friedman was supposed to hand a Chiefs jersey to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who would then hand it to the Chiefs’ selection Dee Ford, but Ford was not in attendance.

“I didn’t get to walk onto the stage, but I did walk to the side and Roger came over and shook hands and took a picture,” Friedman said.

The fan left New York City with a personalized jersey for himself.

This month, the NFL draft will be in Kansas City. The Chiefs have selected certain season ticket members to attend the event as VIPs — similar to what Friedman experienced.

The team says these fans will sit in the “inner circle” of the draft theater during days one and two.

VIPs will also receive swag, and have the opportunity for an additional experience like meeting Goodell, announcing a Chiefs pick on day three, walking the red carpet and more.

Friedman was not on the VIP list this year. He will not attend the draft joking he can’t go as a regular guest after having experienced the VIP treatment.

But he’s confident Kansas City will make the draft one to remember.

“Kansas City will put on a good show,” Friedman said. “It’s a beautiful city. The people here are beautiful, and great fans. We’ll support that draft. I think the NFL will be really surprised how well we’ve been prepared for it and how good a show we’re going to put on, even though I won’t be there.”

The draft takes place outside Union Station April 27-29.

