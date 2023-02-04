Chiefs fans around world share love for team ahead of Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter where they are in the world, one thing is certain: Kansas City Chiefs fans will transcend time zones to cheer on their beloved team.

Thanks to submissions to KSHB 41's interactive Chiefs Kingdom map , reporter JuYeon Kim was able to connect with fans as far away as Turkey and Alaska.

Karin and Jeremiah Beltran moved to Trabzon, Turkey, with their four kids three years ago. They fell in love with Turkish culture and wanted to give their children an opportunity to see the world.

Despite the Beltrans' distance from the Kansas City metropolitan area, they say it has no bearing on their decision to continue their love for the Chiefs.

“We actually got to watch the Super Bowl in Kansas City right before we moved here with my parents, and I think all of us were crying because we had never seen a win," Karin Beltran said. "And so that was just a really special time to see that."

Born and raised in Kansas City, Karin Beltran says she remembers growing up and watching the Chiefs games with her dad, who was a season ticket holder for as long as she could remember.

When she married her husband, she converted him into a Chiefs fan. Together, they are now raising their kids to be die-hard fans.

Even with the nine-hour time difference, they would rather lose sleep than miss a game.

“We have Super Bowl parties with pancakes and waffles instead of normal food,” she said.

Last week for the AFC Championship Game, the Beltran household was up at 2:15 a.m. to watch the Chiefs defeat the Bengals.

Back in the States, Christine Samms represents Chiefs Kingdom in Wasilla, Alaska.

She has been a Chiefs fan for most of her life, but her love for the team grew even more when she moved away.

“When I see anybody with a Chiefs logo on, I make it a point to stop and talk to ‘em," Samms said. "And the bar where I watch the games all the time, they all know me as, ‘Oh that lady from Kansas City!’' Sunday night games are my favorites because I see the shots of the city and it’s just like a hug from home. I just remember all of that.”

Anyone interested in completing a submission should send their photo to newspics@kshb.com . Make sure to include the location in the email.

