Chiefs fans bring out the grills, fryers for early morning tailgate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Other than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, what brings fans out to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on a early Sunday morning?

Two words: the food.

It's the chili, the hot dogs and the wings that keep hungry people coming out for more, feeding friends, family and strangers who pass by.

Over at the Gate 5 Squad next to the DJ booth, Joe Davidson serves up some of his famous omelets.

"My belly talks to me sometimes," said Davidson, the owner and chef of Jimmie's Diner in Wichita. "These are just monte Cristo omelets. This is one of our specialties here at my restaurant. Whatever anybody brings over we’ll put on the grill."

The omelets consist of french toast, ham and cheese, wrapped in a thin egg crepe with jam and powdered sugar on top. Davidson serves them up with hash browns on the side, too, of course.

Walking closer to the stadium, you'll find another tailgate with a Chiefs and Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer flag. That's the sign the WingNutz are in town, and if you can't tell by their name, they're nuts for wings.

The Wing Master, as he calls himself, had to take the week off, so the Wing Master Jr. was on the grill, explaining the secret to the perfect wing.

"You don’t want to undercook it, of course, but you wanna char it a little bit, get flavor on it and then bring it up 'til it’s just right slowly, ya know, indirect," said Sanford Queen, or the Apprentice, as he calls himself.

The Wing Master has some special ingredients when it comes to his grub.

"He [wing master] has a huge garden," Queen said. "He dries all the peppers and stuff, and grinds it down and makes his own seasonings."

But you can't leave without dessert.

"Years ago in Collinsville, Illinois, the Fireman’s Hall, we did the homemade doughnuts and that’s where I learned to do ‘em," said Dustin Talleur, otherwise known as the Mayor of the WingNutz. "I don’t know, I was bringing my fryer so I thought, 'well let’s do some doughnuts today."'

It's simple: biscuit dough, canola oil and a mini deep fryer. But you also can't forget the glaze. He also serves up funnel cakes.

"I’ll probably make 30-40 funnel cakes today and I think I got 40 doughnuts," Talleur said. "We do ribs, we do burgers, we do wings... you gotta have a sweet."

Even in the below freezing weather, the heat of the outdoor kitchen will keep you warm and full.

