Chiefs fans inspire Raygun to print custom shirts after Sunday's win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans are still wrapping their heads around Sunday night's big win against the Buffalo Bills.

Fans will soon have some new merchandise inspired by the win to get their hands on.

Raygun manager Georgie Bee said the business was inspired by fans on social media to print shirts with the phrase, "When it's grim, be the grim reaper" and "Kansas City can make thirteen seconds feel like too much time."

The business is known for quickly turning around shirts with catchy, topical phrases.

"The shirts really do sell like hotcakes, it's hard to keep them stocked but we have so much fun doing it," Bee said.

Bee said the shirts are currently being printed in Des Moines, Iowa, and should be for sale in the store by Wednesday. Fans can also order them online.

"It's so cool to see everyone around the community in their red or Chiefs attire, it really brings a sense of community having a local sports team that we can all root for," Bee said.

Kansas City resident and Chiefs fan Micah Swade said the win was a moment he will never forget.

"We came away with one of the most exciting victories in Kansas City Chiefs history," Swade said.

For fans like Swade, the shirts will represent a historic moment for Chiefs fans everywhere.

"I'll be there with my debit card ready to throw it out and get some new gear," Swade said.