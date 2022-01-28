Chiefs fans not fazed by slight price increase on gear, experts explain

LENEXA, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs fans are loading up on gear ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Angela Smith, who was looking at a new pair of socks.

“And I think people loaded up when we went to the Super Bowl, but still you need new gear every year,” Smith said.

The price of cotton has gone up. At Rally House, they said a t-shirt is about a dollar or two more now, but does that matter to fans?

“Heck no. No. Not when you’re a true fan and how often does this happen?,” Smith said.

Jeff Grantham with Rally House agrees. He said slight price increases are not stopping fans from spending money.

“People are going crazy buying a lot and just the excitement with this team," Grantham said. "People keep saying this is kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity. The greatest game ever played last week."

Experts also said other factors are included in the price increases.

“Now entering the playoffs, supply chains are stretched out," Larry Wigger, supply chain and operations management professor at UMKC said. "Everything involved with making, buying, selling stuff costs more. Labor costs more. Shipping costs more."

Even with Chiefs gear costing more, many don't see that as a big deal. It's called inelastic demand.

“So, price goes up, it doesn’t matter," Wigger said." Consumers are still going to buy it because we want that thing right now when we’re in the heat of the playoffs."

If the Chiefs secure the win, Rally House said they’ll have new shirts and hats ready to go.

