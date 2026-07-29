Chiefs fans ready for new season, express optimism heading into training camp

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Chiefs fans are expressing optimism heading into the new season, even as some acknowledge lingering concerns they hope training camp will address.
Renee Renshaw, a Chiefs fan, said:
"I would like to see them working together in a way that seems like the magic we've seen before."
Bob Hicks, a Chiefs fan, said:
"Mahomes is back. We'll get rolling and with Eric Bienemy back, I think their offense gets rolling."
For some fans, concerns centered on the offensive line — though recent roster moves have eased some of those worries.
Rodrigo Garcia, a Chiefs fan, said:
"My biggest concerns was the, the linemen, but I've seen that we had gotten some new recruits, so not really a lot of concern right now at the moment."
For Renshaw, and many others, the appeal of being a Chiefs fan goes beyond the game itself.
"The city, the way the city supports them, wearing red, talking about the games, even if you're not a diehard Chiefs fan, I think it's really hard to not be a part of the community," Renshaw said.
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