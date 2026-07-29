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Chiefs fans ready for new season, express optimism heading into training camp

Kansas City fans are excited for the Chiefs' return but say they want to see the team recapture its winning chemistry this season.
Chiefs fans ready for new season, express optimism heading into training camp
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KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Chiefs fans are expressing optimism heading into the new season, even as some acknowledge lingering concerns they hope training camp will address.

Renee Renshaw, a Chiefs fan, said:

"I would like to see them working together in a way that seems like the magic we've seen before."

Chiefs fans ready for new season, express optimism heading into training camp

Bob Hicks, a Chiefs fan, said:

"Mahomes is back. We'll get rolling and with Eric Bienemy back, I think their offense gets rolling."

For some fans, concerns centered on the offensive line — though recent roster moves have eased some of those worries.

Rodrigo Garcia, a Chiefs fan, said:

"My biggest concerns was the, the linemen, but I've seen that we had gotten some new recruits, so not really a lot of concern right now at the moment."

For Renshaw, and many others, the appeal of being a Chiefs fan goes beyond the game itself.

"The city, the way the city supports them, wearing red, talking about the games, even if you're not a diehard Chiefs fan, I think it's really hard to not be a part of the community," Renshaw said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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