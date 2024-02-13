Chiefs fans reflect on up and down season that ended with Super Bowl victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near the end of the regular season, Kansas City Chiefs fans spent their Christmas afternoon taking in a game many would like to forget.

“I remember watching the game on Christmas Day thinking we don’t have a chance," Fred Knuth said.

The 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was tough for fans to cope with, making Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII win at Allegiant Stadium even sweeter.

“I mean it was so good. I was crying,” said Teresa Spiess, owner of Cedar Street Toffee.

Spiess said, much like her toffee, most things can be saved no matter how bleak the outlook.

“I love their enthusiasm,” she said. “I love how they come together as a team every time; whether they are down or ahead, they are still a unit.”

With Valentine’s Day landing on Super Bowl parade day, shoppers were looking to collect treats for loved ones a few days early.

“I love celebrating my family and friends and all the good people around me,” Bryce Hamilton said. “And it’s nice to have a Super Bowl win.”

The Chiefs Champions Victory Parade will air on KSHB 41 Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and our team coverage of the event begins at 4:30 a.m.

