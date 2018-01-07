Chiefs fans see playoff dreams dashed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What started with a victory chant, ended up becoming the swan song of the Kansas City Chiefs' season.

"We were up 21-3 at the half, lose the game. Tough loss," 20-year-old Sam Bruitt said of the Chiefs' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

"We were supposed to win!" Justine Seurer, another Chiefs fan, lamented.

For fans like Bruitt and Seurer, who were both born after 1994, it would have been their first time seeing the Chiefs win a home playoff game.

"We should have won. It could have been....it would have been nice," Jenna Jimenez, Seurer's friend, said.

While the Chiefs' playoff hopes went up in flames, so did some brush at the outskirts of the Arrowhead parking lot. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing any injuries or property damage.

Fans, on the other hand, did walk away with some emotional damage.

"You get used to it when you're a Chiefs fan," Tom McPhillips, who remembers the team's last Super Bowl victory, said of the loss.

But you also get used to cheering for the Chiefs, even after a playoff loss.

"Everybody's hurt right now, but they'll recover. All real Chiefs fans always recover," McPhillips added.