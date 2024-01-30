Chiefs fans share how they're getting to Super Bowl despite high ticket prices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder knows what it feels like to win the jackpot, but instead of winning the Mega Millions, he won Super Bowl tickets at face value.

20-year season ticket holder Ben Bradshaw has been to three Chiefs Super Bowls. Las Vegas will be his fourth.

"The Super Bowl is, it’s unlike anything I’ve done or been to," Bradshaw said. "It’s my favorite game."

This year is different, though, because he didn't have to pay full price for tickets; Bradshaw was able to get two tickets for $6,500.

Compared to most prices, around $10,000 for one ticket, this is a good deal.

He won this opportunity through the Chiefs Season Ticket Holder Lottery.

"It’s probably 500 people or less that got it out of all season ticket holders," Bradshaw said.

Another season ticket holder, Dori Crocker, sadly can't she's one of those lucky winners. However, she and her Gate 5 Squad are not letting prices stop them.

They're taking their tailgating talents to Las Vegas, just not to the game.

"Being out with a whole bunch of Chiefs fans from who knows where all over might be a little more fun," Crocker said.

To her, it's worth it, and she feels lucky to go.

"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid, go to a Super Bowl, but this is the next best thing, especially when our team is in it," Crocker said.

Bradshaw feels very lucky, too.

"I don't worry too much anymore if who’s, you know, if we’re going to win or not," he said. "With Patrick, I always feel like we got the best chance to win."

