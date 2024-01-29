Chiefs, 49ers to meet again in Super Bowl for 2nd time since 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready to see “Jet Chip Wasp” replays on repeat, Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to clash in the Super Bowl, just as they did four years ago when that play call — a long bomb from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill — turned the tide in a comeback win.

The Chiefs ended a 50-year championship drought, rallying past the Niners for a 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Down 20-10 and facing third-and-15 at their own 35-yard line, Mahomes famously asked then-offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy if the Chiefs "had time to run 'Wasp" during a replay review.

They did, and the play resulted in a 44-yard completion to Hill that started a three-touchdown avalanche.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) aims a pass to Tyreek Hill (10) as San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner (99) attempts to defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards with three touchdowns (one rushing) and two interceptions in his first Super Bowl appearance, while Damien Williams totaled 133 yards from scrimmage and scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Now, he's making his fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan will match wits again in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs, who also won Super Bowl LVII last season and are trying to become the first repeat champions in nearly two decades, were the AFC’s No. 3 seed but they hit the road to dust off the top two seeds — No. 2 Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round and No. 1 Baltimore on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

The 49ers — who are stout on defense and loaded on offense with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk among the playmakers for Brock Purdy’s offense — have been the NFC’s power broker most of the season.

Top-seeded San Francisco rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit in Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game against Detroit.

—