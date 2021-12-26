Chiefs fans show up in numbers to defend home turf against Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans braved the strong winds Sunday morning for the last home game of the season. Tailgaters expressed confidence going into the game despite some of the team’s best players being on the COVID-19 reserve list .

Richard Ackland, a long-time fan of the Chiefs, thinks another Super Bowl run is not out of the question.

“I’ll take our quarterback against anybody,” Ackland said. “We got Tyreek Hill back, we got Mahomes, Andy Reid as coach, our defense is in the top five, what could go wrong?”

Despite the season’s rocky start, Charlene Brengle thinks the Chiefs' defense has stepped up a lot throughout the last couple of weeks. With Hill back in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, she thinks the odds are in her favor.

“I think we can definitely make it back to the Super Bowl,” Brengle said.

While the home field advantage never goes unchallenged, fans on both sides of the 50-yard line can agree the Chiefs have one of the best and loyal fanbases around the nation.

“If the Packers and the Chiefs get to the Super Bowl, which I think it could happen, I’m going to have to go to the bank and borrow money, and me and my boys are going to go,” said Dustin Schmitz, Chiefs fan.