Chiefs fans swap beer for non-alcoholic brews during Dry January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “I just drink to relax because I get so worked up when they're playing,” said Chiefs fan Dave Estes.

Just like Estes, many Chiefs fans see games as a time to have a drink with friends.

But some members of Chiefs Kingdom are participating in Dry January, which can make the game “a bit more stressful.”

That’s what Eric Martens, owner and founder of Border Brewing Company, said. He has joined the movement that encourages abstaining from alcohol in the first month of the year.

He has his own strategies for game days.

“Just having something in your hand, even if it's not alcoholic, helps ease your stress a little, at least,” Martens said.

His company just released a line of non-alcoholic drinks, which are perfect for fans in his situation.

“Making non-alcoholic beer is really a lot like making beer, but with just a few extra steps,” Martens said.

He spent the last year working on the drinks and released them just in time for Dry January.

“I honestly think it's a shorter fermentation period. Instead of about a week and a half to two weeks, it's only a couple of days,” said Mark Garringer, brewer and manager at Border Brewing Company.

Less than two miles away, Boulevard Brewing Company is taking a similar approach.

“We're seeing growth in the non-alcoholic category and we thought it was important to provide more options for people,” said Adam Hall, Boulevard's brand manager.

Non-alcoholic drinks were added to Boulevard's menu in 2020. Hall said they became a hit in January.

“I don't think anyone would be able to tell that it's non-alcoholic,” Hall said.

