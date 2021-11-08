Chiefs fans take aim at Aaron Rodgers during Sunday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs took aim at embattled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Sunday's game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rodgers was sidelined for the game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

While many looked forward to seeing him face Patrick Mahomes, that excitement dwindled as it became clear Rodgers failed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while making it seem like he had.

The star of Green Bay told reporters he had been "immunized"... but it turns out that does not include the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers misled reporters and fans alike.

He claims he is allergic to ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines and has instead been taking ivermectin, a drug not recommended by doctors and originally developed for horses.

It appears Rodgers had not been following NFL protocols in place for unvaccinated players, and it's still to be determined what kind of discipline might be issued to him or the franchise.

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs did not have a winning record before Sunday's game, and many assumed Rodgers and his star-studded offense would keep it that way.

However, rookie quarterback Jordan Love ended up with his first NFL start.

Despite having Davante Adams back off the COVID-19 reserve list and the rest of the offense available, Love was not able to bag a victory on his first appearance.

While the Chiefs certainly could have performed better than a 13-7 win, fans were still delighted with the victory and the absence of Rodgers.

They made that clear with the signs they held up from the stands, with many taking aim at Rodgers' vaccination status.