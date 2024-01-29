Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chiefs fans take in AFC Championship Game win from afar

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis was at Kansas City Live! to catch up with fans after the AFC Championship.
Chiefs fans at Power and Light.png
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 19:43:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to the AFC Championship Game, but in the past, they’ve all been at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs took their game on the road, and for the fourth time in five seasons, the result was the same: a trip to the Super Bowl.

KSHB 41’s Abby Dodge spent Sunday afternoon with Chiefs fans in Johnny’s Tavern in Lee’s Summit.

“I don’t miss a game ever,” Jill said. “We’re going to the Super Bowl again. I can’t believe it.”

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute checked in with Chiefs fans in Lenexa at Tanner's Bar and Grill.

“I think the Chiefs just came together as a team,” one fan told Knute.

Kansas City’s Power and Light District hosted a watch party for Sunday’s game. KSHB 41’s Megan Abundis caught up with Chiefs fans there right after the game.

“We’ve got two weeks to go, and we’ve got to get rested up,” one fan said. “We’re ready. I’m ready for some more Super Bowls.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone