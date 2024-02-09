Chiefs fans take off for Las Vegas hoping to score last minute Super Bowl tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Chiefs fans are showcasing their spirit throughout the world.

On Friday, KCI was busy with Chiefs fans decked out in their best red, as they flew out to Las Vegas in an effort to score last minute tickets to the big game.

"The game plan is to just enjoy the atmosphere, go to the NFL experience, wait until Sunday and see if the tickets go down," said Jane Male who is flying to Las Vegas.

Even though some fans aren't flying to 'Sin City' they decided to proudly represent their Chiefs spirit in the skies.

"Definitely it's because we have Taylor and Travis, hopefully she make it, she's our good luck charm," said Cindy Lyon who is flying to Arizona.

