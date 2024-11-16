Chiefs fans weigh in on what they’d like to see in a new or renovated stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If Chiefs fans had a magic wand, they’d overwhelmingly wish for a retractable roof to cover GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB 41 News asked fans for feedback after the NFL team announced it hired a firm to lead interviews, surveys and focus groups with fans and other key stakeholders to help it decide whether to renovate its stadium or build a new one.

“It’s gotta have a roof,” said Stephanie Colman.

Charlie Keegan Stephanie Colman

“I think a roof makes some sense,” added Ron Grebowiec.

Charlie Keegan Ron Grebowiec

Voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected a proposal in April to use sales tax dollars to help the Chiefs and Royals with separate stadium projects.

The Chiefs are now moving forward separate from the Royals. In October, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the team is reviewing how to move forward with its stadium and training facility.

“We also are very cognizant of making sure we keep the community and our fans in mind,” Hunt said in October. “We want to make sure where we end up will work for many generations of Chiefs fans.”

KSHB 41 News Clark Hunt

He hopes to have a better direction for the team’s future in the spring of 2025.

Fans are grateful to be included in the conversation.

“We here in Jackson County been paying forever so I really think we should [give feedback],” Tab Gerstner said.

Charlie Keegan Tab Gerstner

He’s a former season ticket member. His suggestion is to find a way for lines at concessions to move more quickly.

Food was another common theme on fans' wishlists of fans. Many wanted more local options or even a Starbucks inside the stadium.

“Obviously, some barbecue like Joe’s Kansas City,” said Brooke Blevins.

Charlie Keegan Brooke Blevins

Most fans who spoke with KSHB 41 News want the Chiefs to keep their stadium at the Truman Sports Complex, but enhance the parking area with more access to public transportation and more entrances and exits.

Grebowiec suggested creating a dedicated family-friendly section in the stands.

The team said the firm it hired, CSL International, will begin its research in the coming weeks.

————

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

