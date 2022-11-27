Chiefs Kingdom, Salvation Army team up to support community during Red Kettle game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s another game day at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but this Sunday, the Salvation Army's red kettles will be placed outside the stadium gates.

Chiefs Kingdom will be greeted by the organization's trademark bells before kickoff while Salvation Army collects donations.

“Tens of thousands, 70,000 of our closest friends walk by us, right? They’re going to see the Salvation Army,” said Alexandra Kubler, executive director of development with the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Division Commander Maj. Kelly Collins says the organization has seen the impact economic uncertainty has on the community.

“When inflation rises, compassion seems to rise,” Collins said. “At the same time, we also see people who’ve never needed assistance before, who come broken and ashamed, which they shouldn’t be, but they have a difficult time making ends meet."

With families navigating new budgets and tighter pocketbooks, Salvation Army leaders say their doors are open, even more so.

“We try very hard to help folks maintain dignity, and when they come in ... we want them to feel welcomed. They come in, there’s no shame,” Kubler said.

The Salvation Army provides utility, rent and food assistance as well as collects toys for kids. In the Kansas City community, the organization says the spirit of the season is alive.

All donations made Sunday will be doubled by the organization's partner, Midwest Ford Dealers.

“It’s pretty amazing when you see the folks of Kansas City step out and bring us coats and toys,” Kubler said.

