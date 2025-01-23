Chiefs Kingdom welcomes back Navy veteran Generald Wilson to sing National Anthem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom will be welcoming back a familiar voice to sing the National Anthem on Sunday, when the Chiefs take on the Bills for the AFC Championship game.

Navy Veteran Generald Wilson has sung at Chiefs games a number of times in the past.

He's been singing for professional sports teams for 26 years. Wilson isn't afraid to admit he's a huge Chiefs fan and says there's something special about performing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Generald Wilson - Singing National Anthem at AFC Championship

"To hear over 70,000 people singing together in unison on this song? Like, I get jitters. I'm never nervous, but when I hear it, it's amazing," Wilson said. "I don't wear in-ears, so I hear everything. Even at the end , you know where they say home of the .... Chiefs!"

Growing up, Wilson led worship songs with adult choirs as young as 5 years old. Now as a worship leader, he says one of his favorite parts is when people come together and unite as one voice.

"In the church, it's the atmosphere that we want, the Holy Spirit to be present and to heal people," Wilson said. "When it comes to the stadium, I want that same feeling of unity we all sing together on this one song...put away your differences and let's sing this one song together because we all love our country. Even though we have some issues here and there with our country, there's no perfect country."

Wilson says while we as a country still have a long way to go, he feels this song is one that brings others together.

"There's a lot of freedoms that me, personally and some of my cohorts, we actually fought for these freedoms that we have now and hopefully we get more freedoms," Wilson said. "That this is something that if you really love our country, you can join in together and just sing this song together."

Because of his service and years singing for professional sports teams, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame reached out to Wilson. Wilson now has a bobblehead, that features his own rendition of the National Anthem.

Wilson will be performing Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He hopes you'll sing with him, when he walks across the field to perform.

