Chiefs turn to familiar voice for AFC Championship’s national anthem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will hear a familiar voice singing the national anthem Sunday ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

United States Navy Veteran Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem before the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs announced Thursday.

It’s not the first time Wilson will have the mic for the anthem. He kicked off the Chiefs' home opener back in September when the team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel spoke with Wilson in January 2021 when he was getting ready to sing the anthem before the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department will present the colors.

Wilson won’t be the only one on the mic during the game Sunday. On Thursday, the team announced Fat Joe will perform a halftime show .

