New York legend Fat Joe to perform at halftime of AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after rapper Lil Jon performed at halftime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, another rapper earns the same nod this Sunday.

New York legend and rapper Fat Joe has received the nod to perform at halftime of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs announced.

Fat Joe is most known for his songs "Lean Back," "What's Luv" and "All The Way Up."

The team also announced U.S. Navy Veteran Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem, while a flyover over the stadium will include four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt will serve as this week's Drum Honoree.

The Chiefs look to avenge their AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

