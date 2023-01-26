Watch Now
Sports

Actions

New York legend Fat Joe to perform at halftime of AFC Championship game

Fat Joe
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Rapper Fat Joe watches LL Cool J perform at Christmas in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Fat Joe
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 18:41:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after rapper Lil Jon performed at halftime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, another rapper earns the same nod this Sunday.

New York legend and rapper Fat Joe has received the nod to perform at halftime of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs announced.

Fat Joe is most known for his songs "Lean Back," "What's Luv" and "All The Way Up."

The team also announced U.S. Navy Veteran Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem, while a flyover over the stadium will include four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt will serve as this week's Drum Honoree.

The Chiefs look to avenge their AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.