Chiefs OL Jawaan Taylor pitches in for Thanksgiving meal at Boys & Girls Club

KSHB 41 News staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor took a break from practice Tuesday to help give back this holiday season.

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes caught up with Taylor Tuesday afternoon as Taylor was serving up a buffet-style Thanksgiving meal to kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Kansas City.

"I just love giving back," Taylor told Holmes Tuesday.

Taylor said he tries to focus each year on finding a group to help volunteer and give back.

