Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu pulls out of KCMO mayor's tree lighting

Singer Raheem DeVaughn to sub in
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Tyrann Mathieu
Posted at 3:26 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 16:26:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has reportedly pulled out of the Kansas City, Missouri, mayor's ceremonial Christmas tree lighting.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter to jokingly comment on the change.

"Welp. Any of y'all want to come help us flip the switch instead?" Lucas tweeted.

The football player would have been the one to "flip the switch" to light up the Christmas tree.

Now, KSHB 41 News received word that rhythm and blues singer Raheem DeVaughn will do the honors instead.

The tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City.

