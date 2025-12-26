Chiefs surprise single mom, her 6 kids with VIP Christmas experience

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

A Kansas City single mother of six got the Christmas surprise of a lifetime when the Chiefs selected her family as sideline guests for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Shaniece Woods, a UMKC student raising six children, including a son with autism and another with a cognitive disability, entered a contest through the Salvation Army by writing a letter to the Chiefs sharing her story.

Brian Luton/KSHB Shaniece Woods

"The Chiefs picked my family!" Woods expressed.

The experience gave the family access to the sidelines during pre-game warm-ups, where they met former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chris Jones. For Woods and all six of her children, it marked their very first Chiefs game.

"It brings us together because we are able to enjoy this moment together as a unit," Woods said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Trent Green, former Chiefs Quarterback speaks with the Woods family.

Green, who spent time with the family during their VIP experience, recognized the significance of the moment.

"I think it's something they'll remember for the rest of their lives," he said.

The experience proved especially meaningful for Woods' 14-year-old daughter Shayonne, who gained a new appreciation for her mother's perseverance.

"I learned that she never gave up. She just keeps going, even if it's hard, she just keeps going and I love that about my mama," Shayonne said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Shaniece Woods, First Pass at Christmas Day Chiefs game.

To honor her mother, Shaniece threw out the ceremonial first pass in front of Chiefs Kingdom before Thursday night's game.

"I had fun, I had a ball, it was probably the best experience of my life," Shayonne said.

For Woods, the Christmas surprise couldn't have been more perfect.

Brian Luton/KSHB Shayonne Woods

"I couldn't ask for a better Christmas," Woods said.

The family's VIP experience included sideline access, meeting team alumni, and creating memories that Shayonne says taught her an important lesson.

"Gotta cherish what you got," Shayonne added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—