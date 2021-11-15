Chiefs to host community blood drive Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are partnering with Community Blood Center to hold a blood drive at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Community Blood Center, the pandemic has caused a nationwide blood shortage.

"In order to maintain a safe and stable blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are well below that minimum," Community Blood Center said in a release.

The organization said that there is a deficit between the amount of blood being donated and what is needed by hospitals.

“We thought we’d see our local blood supply recover with the return of school blood drives in the fall, but continued fears surrounding the pandemic are presenting significant obstacles,” Executive Director of the Community Blood Center, Patsy Shipley said. "A robust blood supply is essential for our healthcare system to function and we must do everything we can to strengthen it at this time of uncertainty.”

The Community Blood Center is requiring all donors to wear a face mask.

All donors will receive a free Chiefs t-shirt.