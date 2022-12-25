Watch Now
Child critically hurt in Christmas Eve shooting

Posted at 9:49 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 22:49:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child under the age of 5 was critically injured Saturday night in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 that around 6:45 P.M., officers were called to the 7800 block of James A. Reed on a reported shooting.

Officers located a child under the age of five suffering from trauma associated with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting are investigation. No suspects are being sought, according to police.

