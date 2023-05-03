Child grabs wrong backpack, accidentally brings gun to Olathe elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Madison Place Elementary School in Olathe did not know the backpack he grabbed to take to school had a gun inside.

A statement from the school's principal said the student, "accidentally brought the incorrect backpack from home, which contained the weapon, and was unaware of the gun's presence in the bag."

Administrators and staff at the school notified the Olathe Public Schools Safety Services team and Olathe police to investigate the incident.

The gun was removed from the school without incident.

Below is the full letter principal Dr. Gary Stevenson sent to parents Tuesday afternoon:

Madison Place Elementary Families,



I wanted to make you aware of a situation that happened today. This morning, we were made aware that a student unknowingly brought a gun to school. The student did not bring the item to school in a threatening manner. Upon notification, administration and staff worked quickly to alert our Safety Services team and law enforcement to conduct a full investigation and the weapon was removed from campus.



This email is intended to fulfill two purposes.

I want to be transparent with what occurs at Madison Place and for you to be informed about important matters, especially safety matters, as it relates to our school and your child. I want to assure you we take incidents like this very seriously. The safety of our students is always our top priority. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Dr. Gary Stevenson, principal at Madison Place Elementary

==