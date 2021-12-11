Watch
Child killed in southern Missouri severe storms, MO Gov. Parson to visit affected areas

Dylan T. Lovan/AP
A large semi trailer is flipped over and pushed against a building in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan)
Posted at 5:32 PM, Dec 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Saturday the death of a child in Pemiscot County after the deadly severe storms and tornadoes of Friday night.

A semi-truck driver and motorist on Missouri Route 84 were also killed in Pemiscot County while nine others in the county were transported to hospitals, according to a news release.

Additionally, one woman was killed and two others were injured in St. Charles County.

The National Weather Service reportedly issued 31 total tornado warnings for Missouri throughout the night.

Residents continue to face power outages, road closures, and debris cleanup.

Parson plans to visit Pemiscot County and other affected areas Sunday with the emergency management team.

"I want all Missourians who have been affected to know that my office and all of state government stands ready to assist them, and we are going to be on the ground in areas most impacted to learn just how best to do that," Parson said in the release. "We express our appreciation to the first responders, utility crews, and teams of volunteers who continue to work quickly to save lives, remove debris, and restore power."

