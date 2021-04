KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child in Lenexa suffered serious injuries Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while a riding a bicycle.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of West 79th Street and Pflumm Road.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to a spokesperson for the Lenexa Police Department.

The crash is under investigation.

