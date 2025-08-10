KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traelynn Sibley, 16, was shot and killed inside a residence Saturday night, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects fired into the home in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue around 10 p.m. Sibley was hit by the gunfire and was later declared deceased at the hospital.

"In our community, we've become accustomed to stories like this, and that shouldn't be the case," said Lisa Mizell, president and CEO of the Child Protection Center in KCMO.

Child Protection Center offers tips for grieving Kansas Citians following teen's shooting death

CPC is a resource for children of Jackson, Cass and Lafayette counties who have experienced or witnessed all forms of abuse and violence. The center offers a space for forensic interviews of children to be conducted, family advocacy, trauma-focused therapy, and a training and prevention program.

Last year, the center served 950 children.

Mizell called the shooting that took Sibley's life "a trauma for the entire community."

"Every time we have a loss, it's a trauma," she said. "When it is a violent loss or a loss that is so unexpected like this, especially for a child, I think it exacerbates the trauma that everyone feels."

Mizell offered some tips for those grieving such a loss.

Brian Luton/KSHB Lisa Mizell

“Reach out, ask for help, make sure that if you have a church, find your pastor, if you have friends, if you feel like you need therapy, they can always call CPC; we’re happy to provide that trauma-focused therapy for anyone in the community," she said.

As of Sunday, police say no suspect information has been identified, and detectives are continuing their investigation.

If you heard or saw anything or have any information, KCPD asks you to call detectives directly at 816-234-5043. You can also report information anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted anonymously through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.

—