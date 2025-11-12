Child rushed to hospital after shooting Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police received the shooting call around 10 a.m. Wendesday in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue.

Police say a child was shot and transported to an area hospital. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Officers are on scene conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.