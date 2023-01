KANSAS CITY MO. — Two children were injured — one seriously — in a crash on Interstate 35 and Lone Elm Road in Johnson County, Kansas, on Monday.

The crash, which also injured an adult, happened at around 4:45 p.m.

A second child and the adult were listed in stable condition.

The southbound lanes of I-35 remained closed as of 6 p.m.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

