Children of Homicide Victims nonprofit looks back on five years of service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City nonprofit Children of Homicide Victims, or COHV, works to help families and kids who have lost a parent due to violence. Saturday was was the organization's fifth anniversary, and it's celebrating five years of hard work.

Across the Kansas City metro area, there's been over 170 homicides in 2023. COHV founder Sunnie Carney said they've helped over 100 kids this year. She estimates in the organizations five years, they've seen over 300 kids.

"Now, we’re 501(c)3 tax exempt. We’re writing and applying for grants, so we’re gradually, but progressively and amazingly seeing the fruits of our labor and more fundraising," Carney said.

Just this year, they've collected $10,000 in donations.

"I am very proud to look back over five years and just see how much I’ve grown, not even the people that I’ve helped, but seeing how much I’ve grown," Carney said.

She said she's also proud to see kids she has helped, like Kevione Scott, take what they've learned from the nonprofit and put it back into the community. Like Carney, Scott is helping those she relates to.

"I don’t know what I would do without COHV," Scott, who works for COHV, said.

Scott considers it her motivation to keep going, even through the hardships she's seen.

"I’m so super thankful for everything that we’ve done," Scott said. "We still have a lot of growing to do, but we made an impact in the community and that’s great for me, and I love that part of it."

Looking five years into the future, Carney hopes she can help more kids find their voices and stand up.

"We need to have a voice in the community, and so our goal is to create community leaders," she said.

And that means, there's definitely going to be more accomplishments to celebrate.

"Hopefully we can have a bigger event five years from now!" Scott said.

You can find more information about COHV Kansas City's programs and services here.

