Children's Mercy announces new $1B tower to expand Adele Hall Campus in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at Children's Mercy Hospital announced Wednesday plans for a $1 billion expansion that includes a new medical tower at its main campus in Kansas City, Missouri.

The $1billion expansion at the Adele Hall Campus is in response to the growing demand for highly specialized pediatric care.

The new tower will expand overall capacity by 25 -30 percent, and integrate next-generation technology with more flexible spaces.

Children's Mercy is just one of 28 freestanding pediatric hospitals in the U.S.

"When a child in our community needs an ICU bed, and minutes matter, we must have the space and the very best teams ready to act," Children's Mercy President and CEO Alejandro Quiroga, MD said Wednesday. "This investment protects our ability to say 'yes' to the next child who needs us."

Third-party assessments by Deloitte and HDR consulting firms project that within five years, existing capacity will meet only 67 percent of projected total bed needs and 40 percent of projected NICU demand.

Early design plans include:



A new home for Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and expansion of the Emergency Department, that will increase patient capacity

A state-of-the-art surgical center with future-ready technology, including robotics

Improved flow to help care teams collaborate more seamlessly.

Spaces designed to translate bold science and research into real-world treatments and cures.

A new lobby with dedicated spaces designed to support patients, families and staff.

More natural light, green space and areas that enhance patient and family comfort and healing.

Construction is expected to begin this fall. The project will be supported by private-public investments, community philanthropy and long-standing collaboration, with a goal of completion in 2031.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.