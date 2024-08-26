Children's Mercy doctors helping classify athletes ahead of Paralympic games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olympics just came to an end, but in just a few days we get to relive all of that excitement and spirit with the start of the Paralympics.

Doctors Mark Fisher and Matt McLaughlin are both pediatric physiatrists at Children’s Mercy – the kind of doctors who help children regain functionality after an injury or surgery.

They also play a big role in the Paralympic games.

The two doctors both work as classifiers for sport climbing and cycling.

They help determine the skill level of athletes to see who they should compete with.

Grant Stephens /KSHB Dr. Mark Fisher - Pediatric Physiatrist

“We believe in participation in sport, but we also believe in competition in sport," said Dr. McLaughlin, who is an international classifier for Union Cycliste Interationole.

What they do helps legitimize the competition – a necessary step to compete on the highest levels.

It's work that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Sport climbing, for example, was recently approved to be part of the 2028 Paralympic games.

Grant Stephens / KSHB Dr. Matt McLaughlin - Pediatric Physiatrist

“Now we’ve gotten it approved to be included in the ’28 L.A. games," said Dr. Mark Fisher, head of classification for the International Federation of Sport Climbing. “It’s undeniable that the stories behind these athletes are powerful representations of perseverance and determination. But it’s tied in and interwoven into, this is truly enjoyable, competitive display.”

It’s a big win for sport climbers – and one more sport for the kind of athletes the two help at Children’s Mercy.

"Now the Paralympics are the third most-watched athletic event in the world behind the Olympic games and the World Cup. And so, if you loved watching the Olympic games and loved cheering on people in our country, this is something that you need to get behind," Dr. McLaughlin said.