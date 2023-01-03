Children's Mercy East outpatient clinics reopen after water damage from weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Children's Mercy Hospital East outpatient clinics in Independence reopened Tuesday after closing on Christmas Day due to weather-related water damage.
Children's Mercy initially announced that Children’s Mercy East and Children’s Mercy East Urgent Care would be closed from Dec. 25-26.
The outpatient clinics remained closed until Tuesday while repairs were made.
Children's Mercy East has now returned to normal business hours.
