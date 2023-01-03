Watch Now
Children's Mercy East outpatient clinics reopen after water damage from weather

Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 10:59:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Children's Mercy Hospital East outpatient clinics in Independence reopened Tuesday after closing on Christmas Day due to weather-related water damage.

Children's Mercy initially announced that Children’s Mercy East and Children’s Mercy East Urgent Care would be closed from Dec. 25-26.

The outpatient clinics remained closed until Tuesday while repairs were made.

Children's Mercy East has now returned to normal business hours.

