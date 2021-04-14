Children's Mercy Hospital announces clinical trial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some children in the Kansas City area will be helping lead the way in the U.S. in efforts to vaccinate children.

Children's Mercy Hospital announced Wednesday that it's participating in a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine trial through of the Pfizer vaccine.

The hospital plans to test the vaccine on healthy children in the Kansas City area ages 6 months to 11 years old as part of a three-phase study.

Phase 1 will focus on finding the proper dose of the vaccine for children under age 12, while Phases 2 and 3 will test the vaccine against a placebo.

Researchers will evaluate the safety, how well children tolerate the vaccine and its ability to produce an immune response in kids.

Children who participate in the trial will be selected to participate in one of the three phases.

Participants will have their blood drawn before receiving the first and second doses of the vaccine, approximately one apart, and again about a week after receiving the second does.

This will allow researchers to examine the level of protection the vaccine provides and determine the safest amount of vaccine dose level for each age group.

Participants will also have a nose swab collected before receiving both doses to be used for COVID-19 antigen testing.

“This is a much-needed study that will help us continue gathering evidence on the efficacy of the already developed vaccine on our younger populations, including children and infants,” Dr. Barbara Pahud, director of research and infectious disease at Children's Mercy, said. “While the virus has affected more adults, children have also died and been hospitalized, and our goal is that COVID-19 will become another vaccine-preventable disease which will save lives.”

Children participating Phases 2 and 3 will be unblinded six months after receiving their second dose. Those who received a placebo will be offered the chance to receive the actual vaccine.

Children as young as 7 years old will need to give their own permission to participate in the study at Children’s Mercy.