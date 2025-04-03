Children's Mercy Hospital announces plans for $152M expansion of Overland Park campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City announced Thursday plans for a 152M expansion at its campus in south Overland Park.

Hospital officials say the expansion will include a new medical office building, hospital renovations, new service officers and parking and exterior updates.

The hospital says the expansion will allow it to enhance patient care and improve access to existing services and new clinical programs.

"By bringing all our outpatient services together, improving our hospital facilities, and creating a modern, connected campus, we're making sure we can meet the growing needs of patients and families in the region," said Alejando Quiroga, MD, MBA, CEO & President, Children's Mercy.

The first phase is already underway and includes the expansion of surgical services which includes the renovation of the Sterile Processing Department and the addition of new pre-op, post-op, and procedural spaces.

Construction is set to be complete by summer 2026.

New Medical Office Building, consolidating outpatient services currently in multiple locations. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2027.

Hospital Renovation: Upgrades to space vacated by the consolidation of outpatient services. Scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2029.

New Service Offerings: New programs such as Inpatient Rehab, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and expanded GI Motility program and a Neuroscience Center for Excellence.

