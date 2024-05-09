Children's Mercy Hospital announces retirement of CEO Paul Kempinski

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital announced Thursday the retirement of president and CEO Paul Kempinski.

Kempinski, MS, FACHE, has served as president and CEO of the hospital for the past six years. He's worked in the healthcare industry across four decades.

"My greatest joy over the last six years has been witnessing the amazing work of 8,000 extraordinary Children's Mercy team members," Kempinski said Thursday in a release. "This is the perfect time to hand the baton to the next CEO to lead the next phase of growth at Children's Mercy."

Kempinski plans to remain as CEO until the hospital's Board of Directors names and on-boards his replacement.

"Under Paul's leadership, our central focus on providing world-class care to children has remained steadfast. He pushed our organization to new heights and maintained an unwavering focus on providing extraordinary care to every child we serve," Children's Mercy Hospital Board Chairman Bill Krueger said Thursday in the release. "We are grateful for the indelible impact Paul made on Children's Mercy."

The board has engaged WittKieffer, a national executive search firm to begin the search for a new President and CEO. The search process will include engagement from clinical, research, academic, philanthropic partners, and community stakeholders.

