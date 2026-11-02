Children's Mercy Hospital eliminates 115 jobs, most not involved in clinical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital announced Monday afternoon that it eliminated 115 jobs, with most of the layoffs being "non-clinical administrative, leadership and support roles. "

In addition, 473 revenue cycle and scheduling team employees will move to Ensemble, a revenue cycle management partner.

"Children's Mercy is committed to providing exceptional care for patients, families, and our community and to expanding access to pediatric care close to home," The hospital said in a statement provided to KSHB 41 News. "Like children's hospitals nationwide, we face rising costs and reimbursement that has not kept pace. We continue to evolve our organizational structure to ensure we can remain one of only 28 independent, freestanding children's hospitals in the country, focused on kids. "

The hospital announced in October that ACA Marketplace insurers will no longer include the hospital as an in-network provider effective Jan. 1, 2027. According to Children’s Mercy, the decision was not made by the hospital.

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