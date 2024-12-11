Children's Mercy Kansas City names Dr. Alejandro Quiroga as new president, CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Alejandro Quirago has been selected to lead Children's Mercy Kansas City as president and CEO, the hospital system announced on Wednesday.

Quirago will join Children's Mercy on Jan. 2, 2025, after most recently serving as president of Corewell Health, the largest health care system in Michigan.

"This is a dream come true. I am truly honored to join this amazing team at Children’s Mercy. I have watched Children’s Mercy from afar and have been inspired by the excellence in pediatric clinical care and groundbreaking research," Quiroga said. "I have long admired Children’s Mercy and the impressive, caring and committed talent that makes this hospital system world-class.

"Joining a team that is brimming with excellence, as well as a community that is so deeply supportive of the research and care delivered to children, is truly energizing. Together, we will continue to live out the purpose of Children’s Mercy — to create a world of well-being for every child we serve. My family and I cannot wait to make the move to such a compassionate, forward-thinking community."

His tenure with Corewell included overseeing a health system that included the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, nine other hospitals and over 120 ambulatory sites, among other things.

He also oversaw the largest teaching hospital — the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Quiroga, a pediatric nephrologist and inspiring leader with a strong research mindset, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Mercy. We knew Dr. Quiroga was the ideal choice for Children’s Mercy," Diane Gallagher, Board Chair for Children’s Mercy, said in a press release. "He stood out for his impressive experience leading a successful, growing hospital system with a spirit of humility, optimism, innovation and a deep passion for caring for children. We are energized by the next chapter under Dr. Quiroga’s leadership."

Quirago is praised for enhancing patient experience, helping strengthen employee retention, building a strong culture of trust and inclusion, and helping establish community partnership, according to a press release.

Children's Mercy began its search for a new CEO in May when Paul Kempinski retired after leading the hospital system for six years.

—