Children’s Mercy terminates Bioethics Center director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Kansas City announced Thursday the director of the Bioethics Center was terminated effective immediately.

In January, Children’s Mercy was made aware of inappropriate conduct involving then-director Dr. John Lentos.

He was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with an employee under his supervision.

An investigation conducted by an independent, outside counsel found he “failed to maintain professional boundaries and used his position in seeking to influence actions and decisions by Children’s Mercy and third parties without disclosure of the relationship,” according to a Children’s Mercy news release.

These actions were deemed an “unacceptable breach” and were not in line with Children’s Mercy’s values, standards of behavior and policies.

“Although the investigation found no evidence of this conduct impacting patients or their care, Children’s Mercy does not tolerate these behaviors and took swift action to terminate Dr. Lantos," the release stated. "This was a clear decision made in the best interest of the Bioethics Center and our mission."

In Lentos’ absence, Dr. Brian Carter — who has been with Children's Mercy since 2012 — has been named as the interim director.

During this period of transition, he will provide leadership for the program as Children’s Mercy performs a national search for a permanent director.

Carter is board-certified and clinician-educator trained in pediatrics, neonatal-perinatal medicine, bioethics and palliative care.

The Bioethics Center facilitates “the application of ethical principles to decisions impacting our patients and families, our organization, and our community.”

