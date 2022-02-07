Chip shortage forces Ford to cut back F-150 production at Claycomo plant, others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford will halt production of the F-150 in its Kansas City Assembly Plant during the week of Feb. 7.

A spokesperson for Ford told KSHB 41 News that the reason behind the shut down in due to the global semiconductor shortage.

During this week, F-150 production will also be down in Michigan, Chicago and Mexico.

The Kansas City plant's production of the Ford Transit will also run on one shift.

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants – along with automakers and other industries around the world," the spokesperson said. "Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect."