Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas, to close after spring semester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pastor and principal of Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas, informed parents this week the school will close for good at the end of the spring semester.

In the letter, Father Nick Blaha and Principal Alex Weibel said that the community responded this past year to raise money for the school and to pay off its debts. It also received support from the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

Despite the efforts, the school, located off of Leavenworth Road and N. 54th Street, will close after decades in the community.

“We know this is heartbreaking news. Our hearts are broken too,” the pair wrote in the letter. “We hope that as a community, we will be able to come together in these final months of Christ the King School history to celebrate the good things accomplished here in all its decades of service to the kingdom of God, and give our King the glory.”

The school plans to work with parents, students and staff to identify the ability to attend other Catholic schools in Wyandotte County, and plans to help staff with finding new employment opportunities.

“Finally, thank you to the boys and girls of Christ the King who have been such eager participants in the beautiful life of our school,” the pair wrote in the letter. “Your joy, enthusiasm and growth in learning and faith have been marvelous to witness and have made it all worthwhile. We will miss your presence here tremendously.”

