Christmas nigh in Kansas City: Mayor's tree arrives at Crown Center

The launch of Starbucks' holiday drinks means Christmas is upon us, right?

Well, maybe not — but things are certainly beginning to look a bit more jolly in Kansas City.

The mayor's Christmas tree arrived at Crown Center Thursday.

It will take about a week to get the 100-foot fir in place, with the lighting ceremony happening the day after Thanksgiving.

Another celebrated Kansas City holiday tradition is also approaching: the Plaza lighting ceremony.

That takes place on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Following the ceremony, the Country Club Plaza will remain lit every night until mid-January.

—