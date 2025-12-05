Christmas on the River brings holiday magic and business boost to Parkville

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Parkville tonight for the 32nd annual Christmas on the River celebration, and local business owners are hoping the holiday crowd will provide their biggest sales night of the year.



The free event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and transforms downtown Parkville into what looks like a postcard from a Hallmark movie, complete with twinkling lights, historic buildings, and holiday magic.

For Patrick Connely, co-owner of Style and Stitch—a home and decor shop—this will be his store's first Christmas on the River experience. As one of the newest businesses on the block, McCarthy said the festival represents a crucial opportunity for brand awareness and sales.

"It gets eyes on us, being able to create some brand awareness, but also just people coming in and buying that, say, 10 to $20 item, goes a long way," Connely said.

The festival has been a Parkville tradition since 1993, drawing thousands of visitors to the area each year. This year's celebration promises to maintain that tradition with live music, activities for children, and appearances by Santa and costume characters including the Grinch and Cindy Lou.

“If you've never seen fireworks in the winter, it's a totally different experience," said Pam McCarthy with Main Street Parkville.

Beyond the entertainment, the event serves as a vital economic driver for local businesses. The influx of visitors provides small shops with exposure and sales opportunities that can significantly impact their bottom line.

"People feel good when they shop local. It just feels good to know that you're supporting a small business. Small businesses are what make a community thrive," Pam McCarthy said.

Christmas on the River celebrates the charm, history, and people who make Parkville feel like a holiday movie set come to life.

"We're excited to have the whole community come out and just rally around not only us, but all the other small businesses in the community, which will be huge," Pam McCarthy said.

Free shuttle rides will be available for attendees who park at the South Platte YMCA, running until 10 p.m.

