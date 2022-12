KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you're done with that real Christmas tree, you can drop it off for recycling at several Johnson County locations.

Beginning today, and running through January 31, you can take your tree to four locations.

Big Bull Creek Park

Heritage Park Marina

Kill Creek Park Marina

Shawnee Mission Park (Theatre in the Park lot)

The locations are open from 7:30a.m.-8:00 p.m.

All ornaments and decorations must be removed.

Yard waste is not accepted.