Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to Kansas City to kick off the Christmas season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People around Kansas City can kick off the Christmas season the day after Thanksgiving at the Kansas City Music Hall with a musical performance called Cirque Dreams Holidaze .

The performance, which runs from Friday, Nov. 25 to 27, is rooted in circus. During the 90-minute long show, a variety of performers display their talents in different specialties, from aerials and jump rope, to a Russian bar and Rhoenrad Wheel.

The costumes are almost as impressive as the acts themselves. Performers wear nearly 200 costumes and more than 50 hats, many of which have chinstraps to keep them in place during the high-flying performances.

“These costumes are designed not only just to look good, but to be functional. They have to be thick enough that (they) can protect our bodies. We're not going to get injured by our equipment, but they also have to be flexible and durable that we can do splits and go upside down,” explained performer Doug Stewart.

Shows take place on the following dates and times:

7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25;

3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26;

1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Tickets to the show are available online .

